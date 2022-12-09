A senior at Marion Center High School, Madelyn “Maddie” Buffone lives with her parents and is the oldest of two children. Her father is a chemistry teacher at Purchase Line High School and her mother works at Luxenberg’s Jewelers on Philadelphia Street in Indiana. Her younger sister, Mylie, is in ninth grade.
For Buffone, music and arts are her ultimate passion. It seeps into everything she does.
“I’ve always been really in love with music,” she said. “When I was in third grade, they put me in an Indiana Players show. It was ‘The Wizard of Oz’. I was the Munchkin Coroner! Since then, I’ve been really involved in the arts. It took off from there.”
She is a part of the marching band, concert band, chorus, Tri-M and musical theater groups at her school.
“Tri-M is like the National Honor Society, but for music,” said Buffone. “It’s one of our clubs. We do acts of service for the community. We’ve gone to nursing homes and do singing grams in the lunchroom. It’s a lot of fun.”
She plays the piccolo for the marching band, of which she’s been involved with since seventh grade.
“It’s so fun to be in that environment with everyone, making music together. It’s a time commitment, but it’s worth it,” she said.
Buffone is also the captain of the cheerleading team, which presents a unique challenge for her during football games, since she performs with the marching band as well.
“It gets a little tricky sometimes,” she admitted. “During the halftime show I perform with the band. And when the band sits in the stands, I’m cheering.”
For the concert band, she plays the flute.
Buffone has taken private vocal lessons since fifth grade. She’s had two vocal teachers in that time period. Currently, she takes lessons through the IUP Community Music School with Crystal Shellhammer.
She is an accomplished vocalist and has made it to the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s district, regions and all-state choirs several times throughout her high school career.
Vocal studies is what Buffone pours the most of her time into and has led to one of her greatest achievements: making it into the national choir, which is a detail she was reluctant to bring up during her Gazette interview until her guidance counselor Michele Pearce encouraged her to.
“That’s the thing about Maddie,” said Pearce. “She’s incredibly humble.”
The All National Chorus is comprised of 239 students from the U.S. Only 24 vocalists from Pennsylvania were selected to attend the event and, of those 24, only two Soprano 1s. Buffone was one of the two chosen.
“I got to go to Washington, D.C., in November and perform with singers from all over the country in a choir. It was unbelievable,” she said. “The best time of my life.”
Back on her home turf, Buffone loves to take part in musical productions at her school. Last year she played the Ghost of Christmas Past in “A Christmas Carol” and previously played the lead role of Christine Daae in “Phantom of the Opera.”
Buffone admitted to facing a mental challenge throughout the upheaval of COVID-19, considering her passion for the arts and performing took a major hit.
“It was a very, very hard time for me,” she said. “With not having shows and being able to be involved, I got very down on myself. At one point, I even doubted my goals of going into the arts because of not having it there. It made me appreciate so much what I have, because as soon as it’s taken away you realize how important it is.”
Outside of school, Buffone takes dance lessons at Sue Hewitt Dance Studio and focuses on tap, jazz, modern and ballet.
“When I started dancing, it was mostly in preparation for college and something to add to my experience, but I’ve grown to love it. It’s such a release. I’m so happy that I ended up doing it.”
Buffone is involved with community theater groups, such as the Indiana Players, Footlight Players and the Shakespeare Team, which prepares monologues and competes in Pittsburgh.
“Shakespeare is tough,” Buffone said. “You have to really understand your character. His plays are so intriguing and different. I can’t even explain it in words. It just draws me in.”
Academically, Buffone maintains a 3.5 GPA. Her favorite class is English. She plans to attend a college or university to obtain a bachelor’s degree in musical theater. She specifically hopes to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
“She is a genuine young woman who will do what is right, even if what is right is not what is popular,” said Pearce. “She has been an asset to Marion Center High School and will be an asset to her post-secondary institution of choice.”
The ultimate goal for Buffone is to be on Broadway, but as long as she’s performing somewhere, she’s happy.
An inspiration and musical theater idol for Buffone is Sutton Foster.
“There’s never a dull moment when you watch her on the stage,” said Buffone. “She’s a fantastic performer. She’s what I strive to be.”
“I love spreading the love of theater,” she continued. “I love making others feel what my character feels. I want to take them on my character’s journey. That makes me happy.”
In terms of how all her activities are prepping her for the future, Buffone said, “I feel like getting experience is super important. I want to go to college and have at least a little bit of experience, so that I have something to build off. What I’m doing now is helping so much. Marching band helps me with reading music and building teamwork. Cheerleading builds confidence, which you need for auditions. It all ties together.”
When she has time to relax and unwind, Buffone enjoys reading and spending time with her friends.