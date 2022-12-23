Madelynn Orr is a student at Marion Center High School and Indiana County Technology Center. She’s the youngest of five children. Her father works as a truck driver for Shadco Demolition & Excavating services, and her mother is a stay-at-home mom. She has three nephews and a niece, as well as a dog and cat.
Orr has been a part of the health occupations program at ICTC for two years. Upon graduation, Orr plans to use her ICTC certifications and begin employment as a certified nurse aide and then possibly continue her education to become a licensed practical nurse. Ultimately, she would like to work in pediatrics.
She credits her nephews and niece for inspiring her field of choice.
“Seeing them almost every day is partly what inspired me to go into pediatrics,” Orr said.
Her first year at ICTC she studied masonry but kept her eye on health occupations.
“I always wanted to do nursing to begin with,” she said, “but there wasn’t an opening for me in the program, so I had to wait.”
Three of her older siblings also attended ICTC. Orr’s older sister was a huge inspiration.
“She did the health occupations program too. She did all of it while she was pregnant, and then went on to become a LPN. It was hard for her, but she pushed through and did it.”
Orr begins her day at ICTC, where she takes part in hands-on activities, independent work and also lectures. Her favorite thing to study so far has been anatomy.
“I love learning about bones,” Orr said. “Right now, we’re studying nerves and the brain.”
“After Christmas break we start clinicals at Crystal Waters,” she continued. “I’m excited and nervous! It’ll be cool to get more hands-on experience and interact with real patients.”
Orr is a member of the National Technical Honor Society at ICTC. Students eligible to be a member of the organization received invitation letters. Orr accepted hers.
“We do fundraisers and contribute to the community however we can,” she said. “We just gave a family Christmas presents for the holidays because they needed some help. Stuff like that.”
In 2021 she volunteered with the Christmas Drive for Chevy Chase Community Center. She served as a walker and food station monitor for the Blood Drive with the American Red Cross in both 2021 and 2022. Those same years, she worked with the Historical Society live work project. She’s been a participant in the holiday festivities associated with the “It’s A Wonderful Life” celebration in Downtown Indiana and has served on the New Student Orientation committee at ICTC for two years.
“Madelynn is one of the most well-mannered students at ICTC,” said school counselor Kelly Fox. “She is always pleasant, with a smile on her face. Madelynn is quite humble for the many accomplishments she has mastered. She is open to completing any assignment that is made available to her.”
Orr has been recognized at ICTC for the following accomplishments: academic excellence, Student of the Quarter, NTHS member and treasurer (two years) and ICTC ambassador.
Orr has a handful of healthcare credentials under her belt from the American Heart Association, including basic life support (BLS), first aid, CPR and AED certifications. From the Pa. Department of Health she is recognized as a BLS healthcare provider. She has also received a Personal Care Home Direct Care Staff certificate.
In the afternoons, Orr returns to Marion Center High School for her academic classes. She is a part of the National Honor Society. Her favorite subject is English.
In terms of how she balances her technological training at ICTC and regular coursework at school, she said, “It hasn’t been too much of a challenge for me. It’s actually pretty easy. ICTC is more relaxed for me.”
“It helps that Maddie is very bright,” said Marion Center guidance counselor Michele Pearce. “Things come naturally to her.”
Orr has worked in babysitting and animal care since 2018.
In her free time, Orr enjoys being with her family and friends. She considers herself more of an introvert and loves to be home, fishing, hunting and riding side-by-sides.
Orr would love to express special appreciation to her mother.
“She encourages me to do what I want and supports me doing it while I find my own way.”