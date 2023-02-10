Morgan Hill is a senior at Penns Manor High School.
She lives with her mother and stepfather, Anne and Timothy Gougeon, who are employed at the same manufacturing company. She has two brothers, Dominic and Nicholas, as well as two younger half-siblings, Michael and Skylar. She has two dogs, Diesel and Merlin, and two cats, Loki and Nora.
Hill participates in Penns Manor’s marching and concert band.
She has been involved with the Students Against Destructive Decisions organization and Future Business Leaders of America club since ninth grade. This year, she serves as the vice president of each club. Her responsibilities primarily include working alongside the president to plan and execute activities.
During her junior year, Hill was awarded first place Insurance and Risk Management at the FBLA regional competition. She then continued on to the state competition.
“I enjoy how FBLA motivates me and teaches me about becoming a community-minded business leader.”
Hill has also participated in the Spanish Club all four years of high school.
“I enjoy being able to learn and explore a different language and culture alongside my friends in our Spanish club,” she said. She does not plan to continue studying Spanish in college.
She’s done the Environmental Club, Science Club and was admitted into NHS her junior year.
Hill volunteered for the American Red Cross blood drives through SADD and FBLA her junior and senior year.
She maintains a 4.0 grade-point average. Her favorite class is math.
“Specifically calculus this year,” she said. “Math courses correlate to my interest in being an engineer one day. It’s considered the cornerstone of engineering.”
After graduation, she plans to attend either the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown or Penn State Altoona to study engineering.
She is currently undecided as to which field of engineering she will pursue.
“She excels in math and science,” said guidance counselor and SADD adviser Lisa Donatelli. “Academically, Morgan is at the top of her class.”
“I’ve not always wanted to be an engineer,” she said. “As a young girl, I had always dreamed of being a lawyer. As I grew older, I planned out my future to be a physician assistant. It wasn’t until my junior year of high school that I decided to settle on engineering.”
Outside of school, Hill has worked at Tate’s grocery store in Clymer and currently works at Coy’s Pizza in Strongstown.
“My jobs have taught me exceptional communication and customer service skills,” she said, “as well as excellent time management skills.”
“Morgan is a kind and compassionate person with a wonderful sense of humor,” said Donatelli. “Her honesty, optimism and integrity has earned her the respect of both peers and faculty at Penns Manor.”
When she’s not at school, working or participating in various clubs, Hill enjoys being with her friends and family. She also likes crocheting and painting.