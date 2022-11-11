Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Rain. High near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.