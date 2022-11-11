Nikola Buffone, who goes by “Niko,” is a top-performing student and leader at West Shamokin High School. He is the middle child of four and considers his family one of his greatest blessings. His father is a salesperson at Bluebird Sky Solar and his mother an office manager at Benko Orthodontics.
“We do a lot together as a family,” Buffone said. “My siblings are a big part of my life. We live in a house together and can’t go five minutes without bumping into each other so we try to get along and share a lot of interests.”
Buffone credits his family for instilling the values and morals within him that he has today.
“I grew up in a Christian household,” he said, “which has been so important for me growing up. I thank my parents for that.”
Buffone plays basketball and baseball, with a specific passion for the latter. He has served as the varsity baseball captain his junior and senior year.
“The passion for both sports came when I was younger,” he said. “I would talk to my dad about sports and what he used to play back in the day. It made me want to follow in his footsteps.”
“Baseball is a really big thing for me,” he continued. “I feel at home when I’m playing the game. Any chance I get to play baseball, the more excited I get. I plan to continue my baseball career at the collegiate level.”
Of all the things he’s involved with academically, personally and athletically, Buffone says that he’s been most challenged by basketball.
“Unlike baseball, basketball doesn’t come to me as naturally. I doubt myself all the time, not trusting my game. As I’ve played more and more, I’ve learned to trust myself more and more.”
Buffone is the varsity basketball captain and the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“FCA isn’t just for people strong in their faith,” he said.
“It’s for anyone curious about faith. As president, I try to make people feel welcome and safe. My job is to make fellow athletes feel like they can talk to us, and that there won’t be any shame. We plan activities and even go in depth in the Bible and learn about what God has to say about certain things. Not to tear anyone down but to build people up.
“It’s exciting for me to step into that role and share the Word of God and show people that it’s not as intimidating as it seems,” he said.
In addition to athletics, Buffone is an academic leader as well. He is currently the National Honor Society president, student council vice president and LEO Club president.
“It’s a huge opportunity for me to serve as president of NHS,” he said.
“It’s something I’ve been hoping for since seventh grade. I get to lead the other the scholars of the school, check on everybody and see how they’re doing. The officers get together and talk about things we can improve in the school academically and things we can help the community with.”
Which leads into Buffone’s work with the LEO Club, an organization that focuses on fundraising and volunteering to support the community and little events.
“It’s kind of like a little community give-back group,” Buffone explained. “There are people in high school that want to do their part but can’t join the Lions Club yet. We go to fairs and community clean-ups and whatever else we can to try and better the community.”
Buffone has volunteered with the Dayton Fair, the Blessings in a Backpack organization, Community Park Clean-Up, Pumpkin Fest and the Rural Valley Fair.
Buffone maintains a 3.9 GPA. He is a recipient of the Truman Leadership Award, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards and was Student of the Year. He’s also received distinguished honors. In addition to these, he was the 2022 Baseball MVP and 2021 Rookie of the Year. He’s been a part of the All-Conference Baseball Team and All-County Baseball Team.
Academically, Buffone has a passion for history.
“I love all aspects of history but particularly U.S. history,” he said. “There’s something about it that always keeps me interested. A lot of it has to do with the teachers, we have a great history program at our school.”
Buffone plans to study mechanical engineering at college.
“I made an effort the last two years to align my courses with the next step of college,” he said.
“I’m trying to take sciences that will prepare me. Trying to challenge myself a little bit more this year and last year so that I’m prepared for that type of rigorous atmosphere when I get to college.”
Buffone works as a Superswing Travel baseball coach and as a commentator for High Top Sports Network.
He also mows lawns. In his freetime, Buffone enjoys winding down by weight-lifting.
After college, he hopes to have and support a family of his own, much like the one he grew up in.
“I’ve grown up in an atmosphere where family is pretty much at the top for me. God, and then my family. I’ve always seen myself as having that mindset and value. It’s an exciting thing to think that in the future I’ll have a family of my own. That’s what I’m working towards.”