Rylee Lee, a senior at Purchase Line High School, is dedicated to making sure she’s a positive force in her community.
She lives with her mother, who works in customer service at a local pharmacy, and their cat, Clifford.
Lee has been involved in cheerleading for nine years. She’s done Spirit, All Star and competitive cheer. She is currently captain of the cheer squad. Her position is back spot.
“This means that I am the person behind the stunt helping to keep the top girl stable,” she said.
“Cheerleading is a huge part of who I am,” she continued. “I just cheered my last competition last weekend in Hershey, and it was really hard on me.”
As an All Star cheerleader, she has won numerous national titles and championships. Her team won the D2 Summit in Disney World.
Lee has also played softball for three years and volleyball for one.
She is the president of the Community Service Club at her school and served last year as secretary.
“As the president, I oversee all cards that are made for local nursing home residents, as well as hand out cards to residents, plan our mini-thon and more,” she said.
Another cause she is particularly passionate about is Students Against Destructive Decisions, which she’s been involved in for three years and served in various leadership positions, including vice president and secretary. She attended the SADD National Conference in Disney last year.
“I was able to do this because of my hard work and dedication to SADD,” she said. “I was able to meet with and learn from so many leaders across the United States, and it was just an amazing experience.”
Lee is a member of the PA State SADD Student Leadership Council.
“I tried out for this position last year and felt elated to receive my spot on the council,” she said. “I spent time over the summer at Zoom meetings and working on a project that means a lot to me.
“I had to come up (with) and plan a personal engagement project,” she explained. “I chose to reach out to the youth population about different topics, ranging from mental health, peer pressure, making good decisions, safe driving and more. Each month I go to our school’s elementary and speak to fifth- and sixth-graders about these topics.
“My goal is to educate them now so that once they reach high school, they are able to make the biggest impact possible. I want them to take in what I teach them and apply it as they get older.”
She also got to assist in the planning and works of the State Conference held in Seven Springs this past year.
Lee has been her class’ chaplain for two years. With this role, she assists in decision-making, sorting fundraisers and representing her class.
“I prayed at graduation last year and as the chaplain, I will again this year,” she said.
She is the public relations officer for the National Honor Society. Lee partakes in a variety of other clubs as well, including Future Business Leaders of America, student council, Varsity Club, Pep Club and Bible Club.
She is a staff writer and co-editor for her school’s newspaper.
“I actually got put in this class when I didn’t even list it on my schedule the previous year,” she said. “Now, I couldn’t imagine not being a part of the school newspaper staff. I have always had an interest in writing and to be able to do that for my school is so fun for me.
“I enjoy the writing process and how free I get to be with the words that I am using,” she continued. “I also really like the editing process. I like being able to look over the work and fix errors. I think this class also makes me a better student because I learn ways to write and it improves my skills.”
The past two years she has taken part in Envirothon. This year she got invited to participate in the 3-2-1 Academic Competition.
She was voted onto her school’s homecoming court and was also voted the 2022 Winter Formal Princess.
“I was not expecting that,” she said, “but it made me feel really special. I moved to Purchase Line just three years ago, so to know that I made an impact in such a short amount of time was amazing.”
Lee tries to engage in as much volunteer work as she can.
She makes cards every holiday to deliver to nursing home residents and participates in activities and events such as Santa’s Workshop, Hugs Not Drugs, setting up school dances, sorting and delivering fundraisers, working concession stands, setting up banquets, collecting and sorting clothes for clothing drives, tutors students after school and more.
“I love being so involved because it allows me to be busy,” she said. “Sometimes I feel overwhelmed, but then I remember how much I love being involved and why I do it. I enjoy being able to participate in so many things.
“Being able to enjoy myself while helping others feels so good. I am passionate about the way that people feel.”
She received the President’s Volunteer Service Award (gold) for more than 250 hours of service last school year.
“This was a great accomplishment for me and I felt honored to receive it,” she said. “It shows how much hard work I put in over the course of one year. I felt really proud of myself for devoting so much time to my community and being able to be recognized for it.”
For all her personal successes, Lee is just as transparent about the struggles.
“I think the thing that challenges me most isn’t necessarily a certain activity but how I feel sometimes being in activities,” she said. “Often I compare myself to others and think that I am not doing a good enough job. I think it is challenging to see others look so happy and fulfilled and then think that I am not doing enough when realistically I am. I know that I am so involved and I work so hard, but sometimes it is hard to pat myself on the back.”
In terms of growth, Lee says her public speaking skills have improved drastically.
“This was mostly a challenge in my past and I have now grown so much that it doesn’t affect me as much,” she said. “I still get nervous but I am proud of myself for being able to speak to people like I couldn’t before.”
Lee maintains a 3.7 grade-point average. Her favorite class is anatomy, which she just started this year and is receiving dual-enrollment credit for.
“I love learning about all the different parts and systems of the human body,” she said. “It can be a lot of work to study and remember everything, but I find it fascinating.”
She has been accepted into the Indiana University of Pennsylvania nursing program and is a recipient of the Sutton scholarship.
After obtaining her degree, Lee would like to work for a few years in a hospital before becoming a traveling nurse. She would also enjoy working in pediatrics or labor and delivery someday.
Her favorite quote is by Maya Angelou: “People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
“I try my best to make people feel valued and worthy and I hope that through my work that I can do that,” Lee said.
When she’s not partaking in any of her numerous activities, Lee enjoys hanging out with her friends.
“In my free time I also like to hunt, paint my nails, cheer, dance and be creative,” she said. “I also like to write, so I will often work on my newspaper articles, write in a journal or some other form of writing to relax my mind.”