Samantha Fogle

A senior at Cambria Heights High School, Samantha “Sammy” Fogle lives with her parents and dog, Milo. Her father is a mechanic at Jennmar in Cresson, and her mother works as a laboratory manager at DLP Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.
Fogle has a passion for teaching and music that extends into everything she does.
“When I was in middle school, everyone had their ‘thing’ that they were starting to do and were really good at,” said Fogle. “I didn’t have anything like that yet, but the Chamber Singers group at my middle school had just started, and my music teacher had me audition. I ended up making the group! It was the first time I had experienced such a musical environment and explored vocals.”
The high school version of the Chamber Singers group is called Vocal Extensions, which Fogle has been a part of all four years of her high school career. She is also a part of her school’s chorus and band, of which she’s made it to district and regional festivals.
Fogle is a four-time actress in her school’s musical and plays. She recently landed the lead role of Annabeth Chase in her school’s production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.” Her first ever lead role was in the production of “Catch Me If You Can.”
“I just love being on stage,” she said. “I love the feeling of when the lights hit your face for the first time.”
She is currently the president of the marching band, which she’s been a part of since eighth grade.
“We don’t have a drum major at our school. We are the Highlanders, so we have a pipe major. Nobody directs the band. My job as president is to run warm-ups, make sure everybody has what they need and just to look over everything and make sure it’s good.”
Fogle performs in the school’s bagpipe line. About that, she said, “Learning to play the bagpipe has actually been a super crazy experience for me. It’s something I never saw myself doing, but I tried it and I stuck with it the past two years.”
She is a part of the musical group, Synergy, at her school, which is “a sort of rock band,” according to Fogle.
“I’m a lead singer for my group,” she continued. “Synergy is actually a class period that we go to once a day, which is pretty cool. Then we have a gig in the winter and spring and perform what we’ve been working on. I love doing it with my friends.”
Fogle also is a part of her school’s Technology Student Association, as well as the Ski Club.
Academically, Fogle most loves her anatomy class. She enjoys digging deeper into things to understand how they work.
“It’s always come naturally to me,” she said. “I like to look deeper into how things work and how everything functions. It makes sense. That’s why I like the TSA club too. It’s like puzzles for your brain!”
Fogle’s College Reading and Writing teacher, Robin Mislevy, said, “She came to class everyday with a broad smile on her face and eagerly engaged in conversation with her peers. She takes the classes and assignments seriously.”
She maintains a 4.0 GPA and is a part of the National Honor Society, for which she serves as the attendance officer. She has earned high honors and was a part of the homecoming court.
Outside of school, Fogle enjoys stretching her teaching muscles. She is a four-time president and secretary for the 4-H group in South Ebensburg; 4-H is a national youth development organization that offers clubs and programs to kids.
“I’ve done 4-H ever since I was a kid, really,” she said. “I did sewing club one year, outdoor club another year. There are craft clubs, cooking clubs, agriculture clubs. All sorts of things! I love it a lot; it teaches me life skills. Once you get old enough, you can be a leader. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve transferred out of the learning aspect and more into teaching.”
Fogle is also involved with her church, where she is a part of the choir and teaches catechism to first-graders on Sundays.
“It’s like a little family up in the choir,” she said. “My faith plays a lot into the sort of person I am. I wouldn’t understand my love for teaching like I do without my faith.”
“She understands the sense of community and strives to be a contributing member,” said Mislevy.
Fogle plans to attend college for four years and get a degree in K-8 education/special education.
“With every activity I do, my entire goal is to make people feel welcome and to understand it,” she said. “That’s when I realized I wanted to pursue something like teaching so that I could help people every day.”
“My mom has 14 brothers and sisters, so I grew up with a lot of cousins,” she said. “I’ve been around kids so much of my life. It’s just natural for me!”
Fogle is employed at Pirates Cove serving ice cream and is a greeter at Smithmyer’s Sunflower Maze.
When she has free time, she enjoys fishing, baking, cooking and taking walks with her mom and dog.