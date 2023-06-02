Seth Weaver is a senior at Indiana Area High School.
He lives with his parents, Andrew and Jennie. His father is a special education teacher at Indiana Junior High School and his mother stays at home. Weaver is the youngest of nine children. The family has two shih tzu dogs.
Weaver has participated in cross country and winter track all four years of high school. He started spring track his sophomore year.
Weaver qualified for the PIAA state championships during his senior cross country season. He was recognized in The Indiana Gazette cross-country all county honors and he won first place at the Crimson Hawk Invitational his senior year.
“Whether it’s getting together with a group of friends to play pick-up sports or watching a live event on TV, the excitement, anticipation and competition of sports will always be a passion of mine,” he said.
Some of his favorite sports to play are basketball, spikeball, tennis, pickleball and frisbee.
Weaver is a part of his school’s wind ensemble and jazz club.
“I definitely have a passion for music and have enjoyed being involved in school opportunities such as the jazz band,” he said. “Being part of a group and working with them to make music is always rewarding.
“I truly believe music, in the many styles and forms it exists, is the universal language that we can all connect through in some way.”
Weaver has been a part of his school’s meditation club, table tennis club and spikeball club.
Last October, Weaver received the Optimist Boy Award.
He maintains a 4.14 grade-point average. His favorite class is history.
“Because of the lessons we can learn from the past. Both from negative and positive events,” he said.
“As humans and as a government, we constantly need to be looking for where we have fallen short. History is a great opportunity to look at mistakes from the past and see how we can work to improve.”
Seth is a member of Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, where he is a weekly altar server. He is also a helper at the church public dinners. At an event at Grace United Methodist Church, Weaver helped bag rice and beans for third-world countries.
“My faith is the single most important aspect of my life,” he said. “Besides going to church on Sundays, having a personal relationship with God through prayer, scripture reading and connecting with other people of all different backgrounds has really had a profound effect on my life.”
Weaver plans to attend IUP to go through the Health and Physical Education program.
“My passion for exercise, sports, health and helping others see their value makes me feel confident in this career path,” he said. “It’s humbling to know I’ll have the opportunity to be a positive influence on future generations.”
When it comes to relaxing, Weaver enjoys playing games, going to concerts and watching sports, movies and TV shows.
“I also like just being with people and experiencing things with others,” he said, “whether it’s by the fire, beach or other places in nature.”
