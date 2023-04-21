Ty Stockley is a senior at Cambria Heights High School.
He lives with his parents, Mark and Allison. His father works for the county conservation district and his mother is a social worker for UPMC Healthcare. He has an older sister in nursing school, as well as a brother who served three years in the Army and is now also a nursing student.
Stockley is the captain of both the football and baseball teams for his school. He also wrestles.
“Being a captain for the football and baseball team was one of the best honors of my life,” he added. “It has taught me valuable lessons of leadership and responsibility.
“Being in a leadership position means when the team makes mistakes, you mess up, too,” he added, “because as a leader you have to take full responsibility for the team’s actions.”
Stockley’s athletic prowess has garnered him several accomplishments, including CH Defensive MVP; Altoona Mirror All-Stars, First Team; Tribune Democrat All-Area Team, First Team; All Renda Team; Altoona Mirror Athlete of the Week; Altoona Mirror Defensive and Offensive Player of the Week; and Baseball Offensive MVP.
“Ty is a natural leader and that is evident in his work on the football and baseball teams,” said Stockley’s school counselor, Jeffrey Koss.
Stockley is involved with Students Against Destructive Decisions, student council, the National Honor Society and ski club.
He maintains a 4.0 GPA. His favorite class is art.
Outside of school, Stockley volunteers with youth football camps, park clean-ups and the Carrolltown Fire Company.
“I joined the fire company this past December, and I have been loving it since,” he said.
“It speaks volumes about his love for his community,” added Koss.
Stockley has finished over 200 hours of training, which designates him as an interior firefighter. He is also able to drive a firetruck.
“I can do everything that comes with the job,” he said. “I can go into a burning building and put the fire out, or I can assist in a car wreck.”
Stockley has worked for Springers Farms, Penn Glass and Fender and currently at Winterset Kennels.
He plans to attend Penn Highlands Community College to study criminal justice. Eventually he would like to work for the state police in the K-9 unit.
“I have always wanted to be in law enforcement,” he said. “The Pennsylvania State Police are the best of the best, so to be able to help and protect my community as a career would just be a dream come true.”
Stockley loves the outdoors and enjoys hunting and fishing with his brother and dad. He recently got into fly-fishing.