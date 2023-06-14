Emily Mack, a 2023 graduate of United High School, was named Teen of the Year and presented with a $5,000 educational scholarship, sponsored by Rosebud Mining Co. The event was held Tuesday evening at the Indiana Fire Station.
The Indiana Gazette and Rosebud joined together to recognize the exemplary efforts of high school seniors within the county. On Fridays from October to June, a student was highlighted with a story and photo, detailing their work inside and outside the classroom.
Students were nominated by their principals, counselors and teachers from participating schools: Indiana Area, Homer-Center, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, ICTC, Marion Center, Penns Manor, Purchase Line, River Valley, Seeds of Faith, West Shamokin, Northern Cambria, United and Calvary Baptist.
Pictured are the Teen of the Year finalists, from left, Nikola Buffone, West Shamokin; Christopher Yahner, Northern Cambria; Mack; Rachel Fox, ICTC/Marion Center; and Camryn Sacco, Marion Center.
For more information about the Teen of the Year, see a special section publishing June 21.
