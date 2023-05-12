Zoe Mack is a senior at United High School.
Mack lives with her parents, Thomas and Jamie. Her father is a correctional officer and her mother a licensed social worker. Mack has a 12-year-old sister that she is very close with, as well as a 15-year-old dog named Butch.
Mack has participated in majorettes for 10 years. She was the feature twirler during her sophomore year. She is currently the co-captain of her team.
“Majorettes is my first leadership position,” she said. “I like everyone to be equal. Even though I have a title, everyone is equally as important. I learned how to make everyone feel like their voices are heard.”
Mack has also been a part of chorus and band all four years of high school.
“I have a big passion for music,” she said. “I started playing clarinet when I was in fourth grade and started chorus in fifth. Since then, I learned how to play the bass clarinet, guitar, ukulele, and I’m learning the saxophone.”
Mack attended district chorus the past two years. This year she attended district and region band conferences.
“Music has allowed me to make so many friends and find what I’m good at,” she said.
“Feeling confident about something I love doing feels great!”
She has been involved with Tri-M and is currently the president of her school’s sect of the organization. Mack is also the vice president of the Drama Club. She has played several roles in productions, with her favorites being Hermey in “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”; Veruca Salt in “Willy Wonka”; and Natasha Sparrow in “Spy School.”
“Drama Club is my favorite activity I’m in,” she said. “I just love being on stage and making people smile with my acting. It’s so fun.”
Other activities and clubs Mack has participated in throughout high school include Bible Club, SADD, Pride Committee, Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science, Quiz Bowl and NHS.
Mack is a member of the student council and the vice president of her class. She maintains a 4.0 grade-point average.
After high school, Mack plans on getting her degree in speech pathology.
Her favorite class in school is Honors Human Physiology.
“It’s nice to get some background knowledge on how the body works and what a healthcare job is like,” she said.
“My teacher, Mr. Conrad, helps so much in preparing us for a future in the medical field.”
Outside of school, Mack is involved with YoungLife, the American Red Cross, Blacklick Youth Group, Faith Lutheran Church, Bring Smiles to Seniors Inc. and volunteering with student council and Tri-M.
According to Mack, her favorite volunteer opportunity was with YoungLife at the organization’s camp in NorthBay. She helped out primarily in the dining room.
“I volunteered there for 10 days,” she said. “YoungLife camps are nice because they are designed to allow people to be around good people who genuinely care about you, even if you aren’t religious.”
Mack works at the Ross Mountain Country Club and also as a babysitter.
“Through babysitting, I realized that I want to work with kids in my future,” she said. “I seem to have a special bond with kids. I like to think that I’m pretty good at communicating with them.”
In terms of her career path, Mack knew she wanted to do a “helping job.”
“I couldn’t decide if I wanted to work with kids or the elderly,” she said. “Speech pathology gives the opportunity to do both.”
When she has time for fun and to relax, Mack enjoys being with her friends, family and dog. She likes going to the park with her boyfriend to play songs on their guitars.
“I am happy doing anything if it’s with the people I love,” she said.
