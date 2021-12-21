Health and Safety Plan Summary: Indiana Area School District
Initial Effective Date: July 12, 2021
Date of Last Review: July 26, 2021, December 20, 2021
Date of Last Revision: July 26, 2021, December 20, 2021
1. How will the Local Education Agency (LEA), to the greatest extent practicable, support prevention and mitigation policies in line with the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC for the reopening and operation of school facilities in order to continuously and safely open and operate schools for in-person learning?
a. The superintendent, who is the Health and Safety Coordinator, will stay up-to-date with CDC, DOH, and PDE guidelines. The plan will be updated as mandates and guidelines are changed/modified. Our instructional model will be in-person 5 days per week. Our plan will be utilized to the maximum extent possible to stay in school for in-person learning for the 21-22 school year. Our policies will remain flexible so that, should the Covid situation warrant a change, we will follow the requirements issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and/or the Pennsylvania Department of Education as they are issued. We will also continue to monitor the local situation and carefully consider implementing any recommendations issued by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) should they become necessary. The Indiana Area School District will, if needed, work with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Education, and local public health officials, consistent with applicable laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, to determine the prevention strategies
needed in our area by monitoring levels of community transmission in our schools. This may result in the need and requirement for masking until the levels of community transmission are lower or vaccination coverage increases (this number is based on the active number of school cases only). We will use the number of confirmed cases in our schools as the main metric in determining whether or not masking is required.
Additionally, we will plan to continue timely and appropriate communications with our families by notifying them of confirmed cases as well as creating a public covid dashboard to help create awareness behind the need for masking based on positive cases and school transmission if and when that situation would occur. To be certain, the new covid dashboard contains info/data from our buildings and not the entire
community. At the discretion of the Administration, in conjunction with the Department of Health and/or Department of Education, school closures might be necessary to mitigate the spread. This includes but is not limited to 5% of the building becoming infectious, an outbreak in a classroom or several classrooms, or lack of staffing ability due to an outbreak in one or all of the buildings.
2. How will the LEA ensure continuity of services, including but not limited to services to address the students’ academic needs, and students’ and staff members’ social,
emotional, mental health, and other needs, which may include student health and food
services?
a. As stated above, we plan to attend school 5 days per week. Should we not be able to due to a COVID-19 outbreak or school shutdown, we have a plan in place that we used during the 2020-21 school year. All students will have the option to be fed from our school food service program. We keep our staff on their normal shifts to cook and package food for our students. In addition, we are a 1:1 Google Chromebook school. Should we need to provide online education, our students and staff are trained to learn and teach from a remote location. Included in those services are special education teachers and paraprofessionals who offer an online platform Edgenuity and Google classrooms to provide individualized educational services for all students including those with disabilities. Finally, we have guidance counselors, mental health professionals, and school psychologists who are trained to provide social-emotional, and mental health help when needed in a remote setting.
3. Use the table below to explain how the LEA will maintain the health and safety of students, educators, and other staff and the extent to which it has adopted policies, and a description of any such policy on each of the following safety recommendations established by the CDC.
ARP ESSER Requirement Strategies, Policies, and Procedures
a. Universal and correct wearing of masks;
On December 10, 2021, the PA Supreme Court ruled the mask mandate to be unconstitutional and as a result, our original plan for masking to be optional went into effect on Saturday, December 11, 2021. As such, masking is strongly recommended for staff and students, but not required.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has notified all public schools in the Commonwealth that all students using school transportation are still required to wear masks on all school buses/vans as per federal regulation. This is not a District decision. Should the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) masking mandate on school transportation be removed, mask-wearing upon school vehicles will become optional as per the above.
If/when the District reaches a substantial rating (due to the number of active school cases) as per the COVID-19 dashboard, schools will be required to wear masks for a minimum of 5 school days regardless of vaccination status.
b. Modifying facilities to allow for physical distancing (e.g., use of cohorts/podding);
Physical distancing will be implemented to the fullest extent possible. Ventilation of all areas will be a priority to help mitigate the spread of the virus. The Commonwealth does not have any social distancing requirements in place at the current time for the 21-22 school year. Each school will work to try and create areas at lunch for those students who wish to have 6ft of social distance made available for lunch. Parents can contact their child’s school to request this accommodation.
c. Handwashing and respiratory etiquette;
Students and staff will be reminded daily to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after they have been in a public place, or after nose-blowing, coughing, or sneezing.
● It’s especially important to wash:
○ Before eating or preparing food
○ Before touching eyes, mouth, or face
○ After using the restroom
○ After leaving a public place
○ After nose-blowing, coughing, or sneezing
○ After mask handling
○ After changing a diaper
○ After caring for someone sick
○ After touching animals or pets
● If soap and water are not readily available, proper use of a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol is necessary.
● The touching of your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands should be avoided.
Visual alerts and posters will be posted for students/staff regarding proper respiratory etiquette. Covering cough with a tissue or with an elbow or upper sleeve if tissue is not available. Discard tissue immediately in trash followed by hand hygiene with hand sanitizer or soap and water.
d. Cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities, including improving ventilation;
The facilities will undergo regular cleaning & disinfecting nightly with high-touch surfaces being disinfected more often. More thorough cleaning & disinfecting will take place if:
● The transmission rate is high in the community,
● frequent hand hygiene is not possible
● space/s are occupied by Covid 19 + person/s.
{Disinfecting will not take place near students/staff).
All classroom unit ventilators and air handlers will have a minimum of four air filter changes per school year. The volume of airflow in the classroom unit ventilators will be increased by turning the speed of the fan to the “high” setting. We are required to introduce outside air into our buildings through our heating, ventilating, and air condition systems. Our upgraded HVAC systems are able to provide more fresh air than required due to having carbon dioxide sensors that automatically increase the amount of outside air when the building load requires an increase. The outside air settings will be adjusted above the required limits, but not to jeopardize our ability to heat and cool the spaces with the equipment’s ability to operate efficiently. We will also be increasing the run time on building exhaust fans to assist during air changeover.
e. Contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine, in collaboration with the State and local health departments;
Direct school-related contacts, regardless of vaccination or masking status, asymptomatic students/staff may remain in the classroom environment if they do the following:
A. Wear a mask for 14 days after their last date of exposure.
B. Students and staff will be offered the opportunity to take a COVID test through the District’s in-house testing program. Parent consent is required prior to any testing.
C. Self-monitor, or parent-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
D. Isolate and get tested if they start to experience symptoms associated with COVID-19 regardless of severity.
If unable to wear a mask due to a medical exemption, the student may remain in the classroom environment if they do the following:
A. Test on initial notification of exposure to COVID-19, and then again on days 5-7.
B. Isolate and get tested if the student starts to experience symptoms associated with COVID-19 regardless of severity.
Symptomatic Students/Staff will be required to quarantine to mitigate further exposure and spread of illness. Students/staff who do not comply with the mask requirement or testing on days 5-7 due to exposure will be quarantined for 14 days. No student will be tested on-site without parent consent (written/electronic consents upon initial testing). If nurses perform subsequent testing, the parent/guardian will be contacted by telephone.
Note that Day 0 is considered the day of exposure, and this timeline is irrespective of when the close contact is identified e.g., if the student/staff member is identified on Day 3 post-exposure, they are eligible for testing that day, should it be available. If a student/staff member is notified of exposure on or after Day 5, the student/staff member should receive at least one test, administered within Days 5-7.
Test to Play:
Asymptomatic contacts may continue to participate in extracurricular activities if they do the following:
A. Wear a mask when able. (Transportation, locker rooms, sidelines, and anytime the
mask will not interfere with breathing, the activity, or create a safety hazard.)
B. Test on initial notification of exposure to COVID-19.
C. Test again on days 5-7. If negative, no further testing or mask required on day 8.
f. Diagnostic and screening testing; self screener CDC screener
Parents/guardians will be strongly encouraged to monitor their children for symptoms of infectious illness every day through home-based symptom screening. Testing for Covid 19 should be performed in the presence of symptoms or as a result of exposure.
IASD has local testing capabilities on-site and is free and accessible for staff and students to utilize. Parent consent is required to be tested on-site at IASD written/electronic consents only - no verbal consents accepted). Families should consult their PCP if testing outside of the school. Parents/staff will notify the school with
+ test results. Any student/staff exhibiting Covid 19 symptoms will be educated/isolated and sent home. May return with 1 of the following:
● Negative Covid 19 test
● After 10 days and improving symptoms and fever free for 24 hours without the use of medication.
● Note from PCP that symptoms are not caused by Covid 19
g. Efforts to provide vaccinations to school communities;
IASD has conducted seven vaccine clinics in partnership with Indiana Regional Medical Center (IRMC). Education and resources will be provided to parents/guardians regarding vaccination opportunities.
https://www.riteaid.com/clinic
https://www.gianteagle.com/covidclinic
h. Appropriate accommodations for students with disabilities with respect to health and safety policies; and (see letter “I” below)
We follow IEP and medical doctor's orders to accommodate for any special circumstances. As with our 20-21 plan, masking will be optional for these students. Most students, including those with disabilities, can tolerate and safely wear a mask. However, a narrow subset of students with disabilities might not be able to wear a mask or cannot safely wear a mask. Those who cannot safely wear a mask — for example, a person with a disability who, for reasons related to the disability, would be physically unable to remove a mask without assistance if breathing becomes obstructed — should not be required to wear one.
For the remaining portion of the subset, our schools will make individualized determinations as required by Federal disability laws in order to determine if an exception to the mask requirement is necessary and appropriate for a particular student. If a child with a disability cannot wear a mask, maintain physical distance, or adhere to other public health requirements, the student is still entitled to an appropriate education, which in some circumstances may need to be provided virtually.
i. Coordination with state and local health officials. We have contacts that we have used and will continue to use from DOH and CDC for assistance when needed.