U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, is among 50 co-sponsors of a U.S. House bill that aims to lower energy costs by increasing American energy production, exports, infrastructure, and critical minerals processing.
“Since day one of this administration, our energy resources have been shackled, pipeline construction has ceased, and new oil and gas leases on federal lands became nonexistent,” Thompson said Friday in an email to constituents. “President Biden’s war on clean, American energy production undoubtedly crippled the U.S. economy — leaving farmers, ranchers, producers, and consumers to pay the ultimate price.”
The bill known as House Bill 1 as well as the “Lower Energy Costs Act,” “Water Quality Certification and Energy Project Improvement Act of 2023” and “TAPP (Transparency, Accountability, Permitting, and Production) of American Resources Act” also would promote transparency, accountability, permitting, and production of American resources, while seeking to improve water quality certification and energy projects.
“A vote for H.R. 1 is a vote for food security,” Thompson told constituents. “I was proud to support H.R.1 and deliver on Republicans’ commitment to American energy independence.
However, according to Politico, the bill would overhaul rules for reviews conducted under the 1970 National Environmental Policy Act for energy infrastructure, ranging from pipelines to clean energy projects and mines, by setting a two-year deadline for major reviews and making it more difficult for environmentalists to sue to stop projects.
And, the Washington publication also reported, it would deliver a blow against the Biden administration by repealing provisions of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, such as the $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund to boost clean energy and a fee imposed on oil and gas methane emissions.
President Biden reportedly would veto the bill if it gets beyond the U.S. Senate.
The online publication Axios quoted the White House as stating, “It would raise costs for American families by repealing household energy rebates and rolling back historic investments to increase access to cost-lowering clean energy technologies.”
However, in that same statement, the Biden administration offered “to work in (a) bipartisan manner with Congress to address lowering energy costs, permitting reform and addressing energy challenges.”
House Bill 1 passed the House by 225-204, with four Democrats voting yes and one Republican from Pennsylvania, Rep. Brian K. Fitzpatrick, R-Bucks County, voting no.
All other Pennsylvania Republicans including Thompson and Chief Deputy Majority Whip Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, voted yes.