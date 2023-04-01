U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson2

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, is among 50 co-sponsors of a U.S. House bill that aims to lower energy costs by increasing American energy production, exports, infrastructure, and critical minerals processing.

“Since day one of this administration, our energy resources have been shackled, pipeline construction has ceased, and new oil and gas leases on federal lands became nonexistent,” Thompson said Friday in an email to constituents. “President Biden’s war on clean, American energy production undoubtedly crippled the U.S. economy — leaving farmers, ranchers, producers, and consumers to pay the ultimate price.”