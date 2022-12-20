IUP found a shooting touch in the third quarter and remained undefeated with a 73-63 win against West Chester in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference crossover play Monday at the KCAC.
Kiera Baughman paced IUP (9-0, 4-0) with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 35 minutes. Each member of the IUP starting lineup finished in double digits, all playing the majority of the contest. Gina Adams finished with 19 points and five rebounds, while Teirra Preston and Alana Cardona each recorded double-double efforts.
IUP made its first seven shots of the third quarter and went 11-for-17 from the floor and 4-for-6 from 3-point range, outscoring West Chester (5-5, 2-2 PSAC) 26-15 in the stanza. Despite cooling off over the final 10 minutes, IUP built a seven-point advantage going into the fourth and closed out the victory at the foul line.
Cardona notched 12 points and 10 boards for the Hawks, while Preston recorded 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.
IUP struggled shooting the ball in the opening half, trailing 32-28 at the intermission and going just 24.3 percent (9-for-37) from the floor in the initial 20 minutes. Adams knotted the score at eight with a three-point basket, one of five for the Crimson Hawks in the first half.
The Rams answered back with a Michelle Kozicki basket and maintained the lead for the remainder of the stanza. Cardona sliced the deficit to 13-12 with a 3 at 1:33, marking the final IUP basket of the frame.
A stepback 3 from Baughman worked the score tied at 18 in the second quarter, part of a quick 6-2 spurt in a tough half offensively for the Hawks. West Chester rattled off a 12-2 scoring run over the final five minutes of the second for a 32-23 advantage. The Hawks countered back with two much-needed baskets and a defensive stop, trimming the halftime deficit to 32-28 following a three from Adams and stickback from Preston.
IUP surged ahead 42-36 following a big 14-0 spurt with seven points coming from Maria Cerro, who finished with 12 points and two rebounds in playing all 40 minutes. IUP built enough of a cushion to withstand a push from the Golden Rams in the fourth quarter as the visitors got back to within single digits.
Adams pushed IUP ahead by eight with a triple in the fourth quarter , later extending the lead to double digits over the final 20 second at the foul line.
Anna McTamney paced the Rams with a game-high 23 points (9-19 FG), while the balanced output of Leah Johnson, Emily McAteer and Kozicki all posted 12 points each.
IUP returns to action following the Christmas break with a trip to Millersville on Dec. 30.