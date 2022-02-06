Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.