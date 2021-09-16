Today is Thursday, Sept. 16, the 259th day of 2021. There are 106 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Sept. 16, 1974, President Gerald R. Ford announced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam war deserters and draft-evaders.
On this date:
In 1908, General Motors was founded in Flint, Mich., by William C. Durant.
In 1940, Samuel T. Rayburn of Texas was elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
In 1982, the massacre of between 1,200 and 1,400 Palestinian men, women and children at the hands of Israeli-allied Christian Phalange militiamen began in west Beirut’s Sabra and Shatila refugee camps.
In 2001, President George W. Bush, speaking on the South Lawn of the White House, said there was “no question” Osama bin Laden and his followers were the prime suspects in the Sept. 11 attacks; Bush pledged the government would “find them, get them running and hunt them down.”
In 2007, contractors for the U.S. security firm Blackwater USA guarding a U.S. State Department convoy in Baghdad opened fire on civilian vehicles, mistakenly believing they were under attack; 14 Iraqis died.
In 2012, in appearances on Sunday news shows, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, said there was no evidence that the attack on the U.S. diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, was premeditated. But Libya’s interim president, Mohammed el-Megarif, told CBS he had no doubt attackers spent months planning the assault and purposely chose the date, Sept.11.
In 2013, Aaron Alexis, a former U.S. Navy reservist, went on a shooting rampage inside the Washington Navy Yard, killing 12 people before being shot dead by police.
In 2014, President Barack Obama declared that the Ebola epidemic in West Africa could threaten security around the world and ordered 3,000 U.S. troops to the region in emergency aid muscle.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama signed into law a major overhaul of the nation’s patent system to ease the way for inventors to bring their products to market. A World War II-era fighter plane plunged into spectators during air races in Reno, Nev., killing 74-year-old Florida stunt pilot Jimmy Leeward and 10 others.
Five years ago: After five years of promoting a false conspiracy theory about Barack Obama’s birthplace, Republican Donald Trump abruptly reversed course, acknowledging that the president was born in America, but then claiming the “birther movement” was begun by his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. While the question of Obama’s birthplace was raised by some backers of Clinton’s primary campaign against Obama eight years earlier, Clinton had long denounced it as a “racist lie.” Three-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Edward Albee, 88, died in Montauk, N.Y.
One year ago: College football’s Big Ten conference reversed its plan to push fall sports to spring because of the pandemic, and said it would open its football season in late October; the about-face came after sharp pressure from coaches, players, parents and President Donald Trump.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Janis Paige is 99. Actor George Chakiris is 89. Bluesman Billy Boy Arnold is 86. Movie director Jim McBride is 80. Actor Linda Miller is 79. R&B singer Betty Kelley of Martha & the Vandellas is 77. Musician Kenney Jones of Small Faces; Faces; The Who is 73. Rock musician Ron Blair of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers; Mudcrutch is 73. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 72. Country singer David Bellamy of The Bellamy Brothers is 71. Actor Mickey Rourke is 69.
Actor-comedian Lenny Clarke is 68. Actor Kurt Fuller is 68. Jazz musician Earl Klugh is 68. Actor Christopher Rich is 68. TV personality Mark McEwen is 67. Baseball Hall of Famer Robin Yount is 66. Magician David Copperfield is 65.
Country singer-songwriter Terry McBride is 63. Actor Jennifer Tilly is 63. Actor Jayne Brook is 61. Singer Richard Marx is 58. Comedian Molly Shannon is 57.
Singer Marc Anthony is 53. Comedian-actor Amy Poehler is 50. Actor Toks Olagundoye is 46. Country singer Matt Stillwell is 46. Singer Musiq is 44. Actor Michael Mosley is 43.
Rapper Flo Rida is 42.
Actor Alexis Bledel is 40. Actor Sabrina Bryan is 37. Actor Madeline Zima is 36. Actor Ian Harding is 35. Actor Kyla Pratt is 35. Actor Daren Kagasoff is 34. Rock singer Teddy Geiger is 33. Actor-dancer Bailey De Young is 32. Rock singer-musician Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 29. Actor Elena Kampouris is 24.