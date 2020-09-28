Tony DeLoreto, 58, White Township. Wife, Cherry; one daughter and three stepchildren. Originally from Bethel Park, DeLoreto is the owner of Spaghetti Benders Restaurant, which will mark 29 years of operation on Philadelphia Street, Indiana, in October. DeLoreto is a co-founder of the North Appalachian Folk Festival, a board member of Chevy Chase Community Center, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, holder of a journalism degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania; a former board member of Downtown Indiana; and a former board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters in Indiana.
“I did not want this seat to go unchallenged. I thought it is my duty to put myself out there, even if the district is gerrymandered so it is almost impossible for a Democrat to win,” DeLoreto said.
DeLoreto ran in 2016 against incumbent Sen. Don White, and was not chosen by the Democratic committees of the counties in the district when nominees were selected for a special election to succeed White in spring 2019.
“Last time (2016), I was like the Democratic Trump,” DeLoreto said. “I was against the establishment. I think our political process is in turmoil; I believe in term limits, campaign finance reform and ending gerrymandering. I am tired of big business and special interests affecting our politics.”
In a year when the novel coronavirus pandemic has dominated life around the world for health and safety concerns, and its effects on culture, business and education, the candidates were asked to identify the state government’s other issues of concern that have been overshadowed the past six months.
“Education is the No. 1 issue. If we don’t invest in education, it’s going to turn our country tremendously in the years to come,” DeLoreto said. “They are investing in everything else; the airline industry, the restaurant industry; they need to step it up and they pretty much have to double their investment in education; they say that for every dollar you invest in education, you get six back.
“Health care. I think health care should be a right in this country, not a privilege.”
DeLoreto said he would be a proponent for those causes if elected to the Senate.
“Education, it’s a no-brainer. Everything that is wrong with our process or society can be fixed with education. If that means starting from scratch, start from scratch. We are now, because of the pandemic, where we can start a lot of things all over.
“I think charter schools have a place, like in big cities, so parents don’t have to be worried about sending their kids to schools with gangs in them. That said, we have to address the gang issue in city school districts.
“But charter schools are not good for public education; it will hurt it, not help it. During World War I, World War II, we were looked at as the best nation in the world because we had the best public education system. How do we do it in Pennsylvania?
“If we can’t get national health care, we look at other state programs and follow those that are working, and consider expanding CHIP to serve adults. We are the greatest country on the face of the earth and it’s an embarrassment that we don’t have health care.”
Have the state Senate and House had appropriate roles in responding to the pandemic?
“If everybody had worn their mask from the very beginning, restaurants today would be at 100 percent capacity, not 50 percent,” DeLoreto said. “It’s been failed leadership at the top, not being level with the American people and causing tremendous confusion. Instead of it being a health-related issue, it became a political issue.
“Our current legislator has tried to undermine the governor — a governor who has saved thousands of lives by taking the measures he has. It has critically affected my business, but I believe the governor has done it for a reason, he has done it for the citizens of Pennsylvania, and without his guidance and tough decision making, thousands and thousands more people would have died in Pennsylvania. Has he done everything perfect? No. But this is a learning process, and it is easy for my opponent and the other to sit in their armchairs and Monday morning quarterback everything he has done there. It is shameful that they have further politicized it.”
What would you change about the state’s responsibilities in addressing the pandemic?
“Just listen to the scientists and the well-informed people, respect their guidance, and remain aware of the businesses that need to have a function in the economy to survive. To work together instead of fighting everything. This would have been all but over if everyone wore a mask from the beginning.”
The economy has slowed during the pandemic and state government revenue collection has fallen behind expectations. The candidates were asked where the state should reduce spending in response, and what state programs and services should be protected and maintained.
“Protect education,” DeLoreto said. “My business background comes in handy. Unlike my opponent, who has been in office 15 months, he’s been working in the same office (20 years), It’s the only job he has had; he’s a career politician. He hasn’t been a creator of economic growth and has no experience in it. That’s the biggest difference between me and my opponent. He has no experience in creating jobs; he has no experience in being a part of the workforce.
“We need to be creative in the way revenue is created,” he continued. “The Republican Party is all about cutting taxes. Nobody likes taxes, but it’s a necessary evil, and you have to get creative in the ways you create revenue. Our current legislators in Indiana County have no experience whatever in creating revenue. They talk about cutting taxes, but how do you pay for everything?”
DeLoreto said he stands for the same principles he did in the 2016 election but considers education and health care for all to be his top priorities. He said also supports elimination of the property tax, but in a different way. Rather than providing relief of taxes on primary residences and working farms, DeLoreto said he proposes relief for homes valued less than $250,000.
“It will allow more freedom for elderly people to continue live in their own homes, and allow opportunities for young people to buy a home in Indiana and Armstrong County. We need to get our kids back. It might be a way to lure them back.
“And to make up the revenue, increase the sales tax. Everybody shares in that; the Democrats don’t like it because it hits poor people, but it’s a shared sacrifice by everybody. You tax everything except WIC items.”
DeLoreto further called for legalization of marijuana and sales by the state to supplement commonwealth revenue and “to take money out of the drug dealers’ hands.”
In determining how the state should cut costs to compensate for lost revenue, “You’re going to have to take a look at everything to determine what is important and what could be stretched out,” he said.
He criticized the Legislature for enacting a partial-year budget that extends to November, and “protects any politician from being responsible” for expected tough decisions. “They just kicked the can down the road.”
“It’s going to hit the fan when it comes time for a budget for the schools.”
Of all the changes that the people of Pennsylvania and the state government have endured due to the COVID-19 outbreak this year, the candidates were asked which are good and could be continued.
“We need to listen and learn. It seems that a lot more activities can be kept at home, and what that leads to, in our district, could be a future of high-tech jobs coming to our district because people can work from their homes,” DeLoreto said. “We have a beautiful community; people have worked hard to make them welcoming to everybody. What we need to do is give people a reason to move here, to Indiana and Armstrong counties.
“This district seems to have no identity. We have no manufacturing here anymore; the schools have become smaller (in enrollment). We need an identity, whether it being a tourist place, or to have high-tech jobs here. Being in the pandemic gives us an opportunity to start from ground zero, make it a level playing field. Although the pandemic has been burdensome on everybody, it could provide us an opportunity to make things better, to look at the way government works, the way businesses work, the way schools work, and to improve them.”
DeLoreto said he believes he stands apart from his election opponent as a military veteran and a business owner.
“I’ve given back to my community, I’ve improved my community. I’ve been in business for 30 years, but I still have a mortgage because I keep on investing in my building, to make Indiana a better place and so we give people a reason to come to Indiana,” DeLoreto said. “My opponent is a career politician; I don’t think our forefathers wanted it — being a politician should not be a career, it should be something you do to help your community.”
DeLoreto said he would serve no more than two terms if elected to the Senate, and that he supports the protections afforded by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“Not ever in my life did I hear one Democrat say that they should take away our guns,” he said.
DeLoreto said that being a business owner allowed him to serve a community need that he saw in March at the start of the pandemic.
“We fed the kids. … My wife and I decided to offer a free lunch, without knowing anyone else would do it,” DeLoreto said. “We were prepared to feed 500 to 700 kids a day. Thankfully, the school districts and Chevy Chase Community Center also did it. The first four or five weeks, we served 50 to 60 a day.
“When there had to be an answer right now, I stepped up and I offered to be a solution to the problem of feeding our children. My opponent will never have that kind of experience,” he continued. “Our district deserves an elected official that can make decisions on problems and has experience in coming up with solutions and doing the right thing. That might be the biggest difference between me and my opponents.
“Nobody likes politicians right now. I think they’re too self-absorbed and they don’t think of constituents enough. I want to be a difference maker and leave a legacy.”