North Mahoning fire
Courtesy of Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department

Fire companies from across northern Indiana and southern Jefferson counties were called at 2:15 a.m. Monday to battle a trailer fire along Route 119 in North Mahoning Township. The fire happened in a trailer at 62 Groundhog Park Road. Rossiter, Perry Township and Lindsey volunteers were dispatched along with Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, Punxsutawney EMS and Team 900.

