Fire companies from across northern Indiana and southern Jefferson counties were called at 2:15 a.m. Monday to battle a trailer fire along Route 119 in North Mahoning Township. The fire happened in a trailer at 62 Groundhog Park Road. Rossiter, Perry Township and Lindsey volunteers were dispatched along with Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department, Punxsutawney EMS and Team 900.
Trailer fire in North Mahoning Township
PAT CLOONAN
