Joseph E. Trimarchi is a longtime resident of Indiana Borough, with family roots that go back approximately 100 years.
“I hold the borough in high regards,” the interim mayor and Democratic nominee said. “I have been lucky though the years to have lived in this community. It has been wonderful to have to have walked to work for most of my banking career, and now with my current position.”
Trimarchi is a native of Ford City, Armstrong County, and a graduate of Villanova University, but he spent many years in Indiana, where he and wife Carolyn raised two sons.
“The community has allowed me to be successful and I have tried to repay that opportunity by my participation in the community,” Trimarchi said. “All boats rise as the success of the community rises.”
That time in Indiana included his stint as senior vice president and manager of the Public Sector Department of First Commonwealth Bank, which ended with his retirement Jan. 15.
“The Public Sector is the department that maintains the deposits and loan portfolios for the public entities, counties, townships, boroughs, school districts and authorities in western Pennsylvania,” Trimarchi said.
“Through my employment in banking, I have been involved in many aspects of business, both local and regional. My experience in public finance is extensive.”
By extension, and because of other roles he had outside of FCB, Trimarchi said he understands many of the past and present issues that boroughs face.
“I have always been community oriented,” he said. “Through the years I have served on many local and regional boards. I currently serve as secretary for the Indiana County Planning and Development Commission, a member of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs Chrostwaite Institute Board, a member of the borough’s Shade Tree Commission, secretary of the executive board of Citizens’ Ambulance, and past president of Westmoreland County Community College Educational Foundation.”
Trimarchi said he is suited for the position of mayor because of the knowledge and experience he gained in banking, in participation in many boards through the years, and his love of a community that “has a great history, and many great traditions. I want to be part of Indiana’s future.”
He has learned on the job in his eight months as interim mayor.
“I understand the duties of the mayor from the ceremonial aspects to the responsibility of the police department,” he said. “I did learn after taking office that I can marry people.”
He also states his grasp of a “very difficult” recent history.
“Both local and state revenues were down, but on the rebound, there is a shortage of workers, small businesses are suffering, the social issues, and the challenges that seem to be everywhere,” Trimarchi said.
“Attracting new businesses and families, enticing those who can work from home, facade financing and help for businesses are all things that are currently being considered or in process.”
He also wants to be part of solving problems and making Indiana Borough more successful in the future.
“There were many individuals in years past who provided opportunities for us today,” Trimarchi said. “It is our responsibility to try to give current and future residents of the borough opportunities to help make them successful tomorrow.”
Also, the current mayor claims the blessing of his immediate predecessor “and long time friend” George Hood, whose endorsement of Trimarchi was announced on Facebook earlier this month.