Trout season is underway with licensed anglers permitted to keep five trout that are a minimum of 7 inches long.
Opening-day success seemed to vary across the state, and I would urge those not getting bites to seek out different waters. Moving downstream a mile or to an entirely different watershed is at times necessary to discover the honey hole. When the time has been taken to go fishing and get bait, an angler owes it to themselves to find the fish. Having
several backup plans when one takes to the trout waters will help ensure the angler has a fair chance at a limit. Many anglers now practice catch-and-release, allowing others the chance to land the same trout as long as it is released
carefully.
In-season stocking efforts are already underway, and anglers could soon be fishing over multiple stockings of trout. The dates and times are available on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website as to where trout will be stocked next, allowing new waters to be explored throughout the spring.
Low water temperatures appear to have negated movement in the northern waters, with many trout still holding in the same areas that they were stocked a month earlier.
The early opener offered anglers
nearly two additional weeks of April
fishing yet did not take into
consideration those who must put in for vacation time well in advance. With any luck, the botched opening days of the past two years will not have a lasting
impact on the retention of licensed
anglers.
As the weather warms, a number of sportsmen’s clubs will begin to hold their annual fishing events. On Sundayn the Keystone Sportsmen’s Club in Atwood will hold its kids’ fishing day.
Registration is at noon and fishing is from 1 to 4 p.m.
These events offer fish and fun for all involved and are suited for young anglers of all skill levels.
Participating in such local events helps support the local clubs and also the outdoor community. I enjoy attending a variety of events held by groups such as trappers and traditional archers and would encourage others to seek out something of interest.
The popularity of the outdoor pursuits is evident in this area as there is a long list of fine clubs in the county. Chances are good with a little looking you can find an event or organization within a short drive.
Today at 8 p.m. is the application
deadline for the primary limited big game license draw in Colorado. A good portion of western states have early springtime drawings for their big game species, and it pays to research in advance of planning a hunting trip. The demand for western big game is
significant, with some of the better tags being once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for the lucky who apply annually.
The cost for such non-resident tags is on the rise, making such a trip a
significant investment in both time and money. Information is available through mail or online for most states, and it can take some time to figure out when to apply for which species.
Despite the cost and effort involved in applying for out of state tags, the
opportunity to pursue a new species is well worth any sacrifice made along the way. Hunting in new habitats allows hunters to improve their craft. Since hunting elk with a bow, I am certain my deer and turkey hunting skills increased significantly.
Pennsylvania offers an abundance of opportunity, but if possible, I would encourage you to try another state this fall.