The Fayette County-based owners of two Indiana County housing developments have bought additional properties in Indiana Borough and White Township.
“We did make acquisitions in December on five separate complexes/buildings,” said Michael A. George, president and CEO of MountainCreek Property Group in Uniontown.
“They were Tanglewood Apartments, Courtyard Apartments, 160 Philadelphia Street (eight units) and student housing units at 632 Philadelphia Street and 736 Philadelphia Street,” George said in an email to the Gazette.
“We plan to continue to run the first three locations as residential apartment complexes and the latter two as commercial on the first floor and student housing above them.”
According to the Indiana County Recorder of Deeds, MountainCreek also known as MountainCreek Properties Indiana II LLC, is paying $2.25 million to KPDS Inc., a company headed by Robert E. Kane.
According to the recorder of deeds, Tanglewood Apartments at 206-208 Rustic Lodge Road in White Township are valued at $123,200, while Courtyard Apartments at 1703 Warren Road, White Township, are valued at $123,630.
In Indiana Borough, also according to county records, the properties at 632 Philadelphia St. and 736 Philadelphia St. are in the Second Ward, and valued respectively at $42,440 and $85,520.
The other Philadelphia Street property is in the borough’s Third Ward and is valued at $88,530.
“We will bring our professional management and marketing platforms to all of these locations, as we self manage all of our units,” George said.
The MountainCreek CEO said the latest purchases were not his company’s first in Indiana County.
“We have been operating apartments there since 2018,” George said. “We also own and operate Sterling Hills Apartments and Crimson Hawk Housing.”
The MountainCreek CEO said his company already had five employees that oversee the day to day operations of its properties in Indiana County.
Indiana attorney Michael Supinka was involved in the transaction.