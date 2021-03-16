United High School Drama Club and Music Department students will musically tell the stories of Jesus (Joey Means), John the Baptist (Richie Janicsko) and Judas (Anna Gazdik) when they present their production of “Godspell JR.” beginning Friday, it was announced by Freddie Gershon, CEO of Music Theatre International.
“Godspell JR.” is part of the MTI Broadway Junior Collection, MTI’s special collection of musicals for younger performers that includes “JR.” titles, 60-minute musicals for performance by middle-school children; and “KIDS” titles, 30-minute musicals for performance by elementary school children.
Conceived and originally directed by John Michael Tebelak, with music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, “Godspell” is one of the biggest off-Broadway and Broadway successes of all time.
Based on The Gospel According to St. Matthew, the musical uses major episodes in the Bible — including the baptism of Jesus, the Last Supper, his arrest and crucifixion — to explore important ideas like compassion, love, forgiveness and sacrifice for the greater good.
The show draws on various theatrical traditions and musical styles, including pantomime, charades, acrobatics, vaudeville, folk and rock to create a groundbreaking and unique reflection on parables of Jesus.
“There is a wonderful symmetry in this production.
These students are working together as a team to present a musical, which at its core reminds us how our individual actions day by day help us to build a beautiful community and world,” says Gershon.
United will present the production Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
All shows will be lived-streamed though https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/48314. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Call (814) 446-5615, ext. 1264, for more information.
Additional cast includes Michaela Bevard, Jared Donelson, Jayda Fyock, Katlyn McDonald, Sawyer McGinnis, Astrid Muir, Sophia Naugle and Hannah Rudnik. Crew members include stage manager Jordyn Ponchione; house managers Grace Blankenbicker, Austin Friday; sound supervisor Courtnee Garland; lighting supervisor Ian Friday; assistant stage manager Lis Ressler; spotlights Jonas Mack and David Susick; sound, John Michael Dunn; and lights, Garin Fischer and Noah Riffer. Additional set crew includes Sierra Boring, Morgan Fairbanks, Nia Gallaher, Taylor Hoover, Dannee Karpik, Zoe Mack, Crystal Mason, Shealynn Ray, Savahanna Snyder and Ms. Hollie Williams.
Production staff includes Michelle Dunn, Robert Penrose, Acey Gongaware, Luke Hamilton, Marc Nelson and Brianna Adkins.