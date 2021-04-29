Indiana Regional Medical Center today has opened its COVID-19 vaccination program to all county residents at least 16 years of age on a walk-in basis.
The IRMC staff administers the coronavirus shots at Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania to allow for safe distancing of nurses, volunteers and those receiving their inoculations.
Many people made appointments for vaccination today but many slots on the schedule remain open.
The Pfizer vaccine is being offered today. Identification is required.
The clinic is open until 4:30 p.m.