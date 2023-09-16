Virginia Louise (Bearer) Shaw, 64, of Blairsville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
The daughter of Martin L. and Barbara M. (Bloom) Bearer, she was born April 23, 1959, in Spangler.
Virginia graduated from Bishop Carroll High School, Class of 1977, and worked for North Cambria Fuel for 40 years. She was a member of the SS Simon & Jude Roman Catholic Church, Blairsville.
She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren, shopping with her family, crafting, watching her favorite TV shows and sitting outside in the sunshine.
Surviving are three sons, Travis J. Shaw (Beth Crusan), of Blairsville, Tyler J. Shaw (Sarah), of Windber, and Trevor J. Shaw (Cassandra), of Latrobe; and six grandchildren: Isabella, Lexus, Carter, Lyndsey, Liam and Jaxon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John “Jack” Shaw on Aug. 30, 2020; and two infant children.
Per Virginia’s wishes, visitation and funeral services are private at the convenience of the family.
Inurnment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clayton, N.Y.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences, visit www.shoe makerfamilyservices.com.
