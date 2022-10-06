EBENSBURG — Before the start of the boys’ golf season, West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough took his team to play a round at Penn State Blue Course to deliver a message.
“I told them, ‘Take this in right now, because this is where we want to be come Oct. 19,’” the coach recalled.
The Wolves heard the message loud and clear and will once again be heading to the State College course, this time with a state title on the line.
West Shamokin defeated District 9 winner Clarion Area, 334-345, in the Class 2A District 6-9 team regional match at Ebensburg Country Club on Wednesday to advance to the PIAA team championship.
“We actually started kind of slow,” coach said. “The first hole or two, we fell behind. But our guys clawed back to take a convincing lead on the back nine.”
Alex Talmadge, who earned an individual berth to states last week, led the Wolves again with a 79 — the exact score that bought him a ticket to the state individual championship.
“It was a solid round,” coach said of his freshman prodigy. “Solid, but not spectacular. Seventy-nine is becoming typical for Alex. He’s been steady all year. He’s just a great golfer.”
The unsung hero of the match, according to Coach McCullough, was West Shamokin’s second-lowest scorer of Tyler Geist, who shot an 82.
“Tyler Geist really had a breakthrough performance,” coach said. “He was struggling down the stretch. He was wanting too much as senior, wanting to do too much and wanting it too much for the team. He had to overcome those mental demons that you see so much in golf and learn to trust himself. I’m proud of him.
Rounding out scoring for the Wolves was Sean McCullough (84), Gunnar Shoop (89) and Logan Geist (93).
“All of these kids have put in a tremendous effort,” coach said. “I can’t be any prouder of them and how they battled today.”
Clarion was led by Kameron Kerle’s 79 and Devon Lauer’s 83.
West Shamokin, who won the District 6 championship on Sept. 27 for the second time in three years, heads into states with clearer sights than when it first earned a berth in 2020. The Wolves placed sixth out of six teams that year, but finishing sixth in the state isn’t anything to be disappointed in.
“That first time around, it was obviously our first time and there’s something to that,” coach said. “I knew that we belonged, the kids knew we belonged there, but there was a first-time learning curve.”
This time, West Shamokin is more experienced as it steps onto a larger stage.
“Two kids, my son, Sean, and Tyler Geist, were in the top four last time,” coach said. “They’ve kind of been there, done that. The other three in our starting lineup have played in a lot of tournaments also. I think there’s a bit of a ‘been there, done that’ mentality because of that. … The wide eyes of being a small rural school up against bigger ones aren’t going to be there this time.”
West Shamokin shoots a practice round at Penn State Blue Course on Oct. 16 prior to the championship on Oct. 19, where they’ll embrace the identity of confident underdogs.
“We’re going to have a bit of a chip on our shoulders and try to shock the world in a sense,” coach said. “We’re excited.”