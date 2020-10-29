NORTHERN CAMBRIA — A black cat crossed the path of the West Shamokin volleyball team as it arrived for Wednesday night’s Heritage Conference championship match.
Instead of being an ill omen, though, the feline might have been just what the Wolves needed. It lightened the mood and got the players loosened up before they faced arch-nemesis Northern Cambria.
“We usually don’t do a lot of talking on the court. Tonight, we were all talking,” West Shamokin sophomore Maddie McConnell said. “Everyone on the bench, everyone on the court, we were all into the game.
“We wanted this win.”
They got it, too, in impressive fashion, exorcising the demons of defeat at the hands of the Colts in the conference finals the last three years, 3-0.
Wolves senior Abby Oesterling ended the third set, 27-25, by faking a set and dumping the ball into the center of the Northern Cambria side of the court for match point. West Shamokin trailed 13-10 in the set after taking a two-sets-to-none lead.
“It’s definitely time. We’ve been waiting for this for four years. We finally got it,” Oesterling said. “We started out strong. Normally, we have trouble not jumping at the start. This time, we had everyone in it.
“To finally beat them, it’s really exhilarating.”
McConnell and freshman Lily Jordan each had three kills as West Shamokin grabbed the first set, 25-22. West Shamokin went on an 8-0 run in the middle of the second set to turn a 10-7 deficit into a 15-10 advantage en route to a 25-18 win.
The Wolves got contributions from throughout the lineup, receiving 10 kills apiece from McConnell and junior Lexie Young and a match-high 11 service points from senior Sophie Fusaro.
“It was nerve-wracking, but I was excited to play. We all played together. “It feels amazing,” said Young, who also had six service points before being injured late in the third set and helped out of the gymnasium with her ankle heavily wrapped in ice.
The victory was West Shamokin’s 16th straight after Northern Cambria defeated the Wolves in four sets in the first match of the season. West Shamokin avenged that by defeating the two time defending PIAA Class 1A champion Colts, 3-2, on Sept. 30.
“I’m hoping this helps us mentally. I think we’ve got a lot of skillset. I just feel a lot of times we lack the confidence in ourselves,” West Shamokin coach Malinda Oesterling said. “I think, especially, this three-set win that was so tight at the end is a good mental check.
“Obviously, it’s exciting. Anytime Northern Cambria and West Shamokin have played over the last couple of years, it’s a knock-down, drag-out.”
It’s apparent the Wolves, who had underclassmen filling a lot of key roles on Wednesday, have been growing over the last couple of months, so last night’s result might have signaled a changing of the guard in more ways than one.
“Where we are last year to last year to where we are now, none of the hitters who were hitting played in that spot, except for one. Everybody else was moved around (or not on varsity),” Malinda Oesterling said. “They’re young, but they grew a lot over the course of the season.”
West Shamokin’s approach was to contain Northern Cambria all-state outside hitter Maggie Hogan as much as possible, staying aware of where she was, crowding her hitting lanes and being quick on its feet for digs if she defeated the blockers at the net. The Wolves then would counter by getting the ball to Abby Oesterling to feed to a variety of spikers and not give Hogan extra chances.
Although Hogan still had a monster match with 25 kills, the Wolves’ plan worked almost to perfection from the outset. After the teams equally divided the first 30 points of the match, West Shamokin ran off three straight tallies and held at least a two-point edge the remainder of the first set.
Northern Cambria’s record dipped to 13-2.
“West Shamokin was able to handle the out-of-system plays better. We made a lot of out-of-system unforced errors, and West Shamokin didn’t,” Northern Cambria coach Mike Hogan said. “They outperformed us.”
Had the Colts prevailed, it would have been their 14th Heritage Conference championship in 21 years.
“Obviously, it hurts a little, but they’re a great team. They outplayed us,” said Maggie Hogan, who also had four service points and a block. “They’re just very well-rounded.”
Colts junior libero Jessica Krug reeled off three straight aces as Northern Cambria forged a 10-7 lead early in the second set before West Shamokin answered and scored 18 of the last 26 points. McConnell had six kills and Young five to propel the Wolves in the third set.
The cat’s out of the bag, now: The Wolves are legit. And they are Heritage Conference champs, finally.
“The seniors wanted this for such a long time,” Abby Oesterling said. “To finally beat them, this was the moment.”