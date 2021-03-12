White Township will re-establish penalties and interest for late and delinquent sanitary sewer, stormwater and recycling fees beginning with the August billing cycle, township Manager Milt Lady said Wednesday.
That includes 243 accounts that are $142,000 in arrears, Lady told the township Board of Supervisors.
“Last year, those penalties and interest were waived due to the (COVID-19) pandemic,” the township manager said. “A lot of them were (delinquent) over a year.”
Lady said a letter is being sent out to forewarn those owing those fees.
Supervisor Gene Gemmell moved to re-establish the fees, with Supervisor Rich Gallo seconding that motion.
In other business Wednesday, the supervisors approved an ordinance establishing a Recreation Advisory Board, as well as bylaws for what will be a five-member panel answering to the township supervisors.
Gallo was named to fill a vacancy on the White Township Planning Commission, but the board chose not to fill a vacancy on what now will be an eight-member Comprehensive Plan Committee.
In both cases, the vacancies were created when Robert Begg resigned.
The board voted to renew for the next two years the township’s contract with Delta Dental for employee benefits.
Lady said no rate increase was involved, and “we haven’t had an increase in several years.”
At the suggestion of Gemmell and Board Chairman George Lenz, the township manager will look into what would be needed to improve coverage.