Deer season ended Monday in our area much to the delight of the herd. Those who enjoyed the flintlock muzzleloader hunt after Christmas should give their smoke pole a thorough cleaning, as the black powder is extremely corrosive. If you were fortunate enough to harvest a deer in the late season, it is important to report your harvest to the Game Commission.
In the past week I was surprised as to the number of deer I saw while not looking for them. While searching for bobcat tracks in the past days, fresh deer sign were common with much found on state game lands. Although such ground is often pressured, deer learn to avoid hunters if the habitat is to their liking. Over the years I have invested time in learning a number of public lands and am always excited to explore new areas. While it can be frustrating to share your hot spot with whomever else may discover it, there is plenty of public ground to allow hunting.
With snow on the ground, there is no better time to get out and begin to scout for signs of game. Looking for tracks in the snow and then aging and identifying them is a fun activity for all. Like any other activity, some practice is needed before one can really begin to feel confident in identification. Changing snow conditions can make it tough for even an expert, and quite often I must follow a track for a distance before I can say with confidence what species it is. A fresh set of fisher tracks following a feeder stream have been unique tracks I have discovered since the snowfall. Lots of deer, squirrel, turkey and fox have made the activity interesting. In three days of searching for bobcat, I have found four sets of coyote tracks, all of which were on state game lands. Despite plenty of boot tracks, pheasant tracks were found close to the public access along with some cottontail tracks.
Toward the end of the week bitter cold will come to the region after a relatively mild winter. Those with freezers full of wild game and other frozen food may consider defrosting and taking an inventory now. Being able to move your frozen goods outdoors while your freezer defrosts is a luxury that is not possible often. Despite cold temperatures, sunlight should be avoided and a large cooler comes in handy. The lid will keep out the neighbor’s cat and moving the meat from inside to outside and back inside will be much easier with handles. I like to keep my large coolers clean and ready should a power outage occur. While I originally purchased the coolers for hunting out west, they have come into play several times when local deer tags were filled in warm weather. Having a list of what meat you have and when it was harvested can allow better meal planning and utilization of the wild game. If it is discovered you have excess, sharing some of your harvest with family and friends can help promote hunting and perhaps recruit more to our ranks.