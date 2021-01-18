State police at Indiana are looking for two women who stole $2,100 from a cash drawer at the Walmart along Oakland Avenue in White Township.
Troopers said the women approached the customer service desk shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday with a $20 gift card and handed the cashier a $50 bill.
They said one woman reached into the cash drawer while the cashier’s hand was still in it, holding a stack of $100 bills.
State police said the first woman grabbed the bills while the other began waving her hands around and talking to the cashier to distract her.
Troopers said the pair got into a Black Dodge Caravan and proceeded to exit the Walmart parking lot by driving in reverse across the length of the parking lot and into the lane of traffic.
State police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Trooper Benjamin Clauto at (724) 357-1960.