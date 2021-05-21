A Clymer man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle collision on Route 286 east of Clymer, state police reported this morning.
The victim’s name was not released.
The wreck was reported about 2:45 p.m. in Cherryhill Township near Diamondville Road. The Commodore and Clymer fire departments and Citizens’ Ambulance Service also were sent to the scene.
Troopers at Indiana said the victim drove an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado truck over the fog line at the edge of the highway but swerved to avoid a disabled box truck and crossed into the westbound lane.
The Silverado hit an oncoming Ram 5500 truck driven by Kenneth Yovich, of Beaver, Beaver County, then was hit by a westbound Dodge Avenger driven by a 16-year-old Dixonville girl, according to the report.
Yovich, 37, was sent by Citizens’ Ambulance Service to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of what police called a minor injury.
Police said the Silverado drive was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
No other injuries were reported.